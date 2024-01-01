ISRO Successfully Launches XPoSat Aboard PSLV's 60th Flight

The X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) aboard PSLV's 60th flight is successfully launched from the first launch pad SDSC-SHAR, Sriharokota, on the first day of the New Year.
According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), PSLV-C58 vehicle placed the satellite precisely into the intended orbit of 650 km with 6-degree inclination.
After injection of XPoSat, the PS4 stage will be re-started to reduce the orbit into 350 km circular orbit to maintain in 3-axis stabilized mode for Orbital Platform (OP) experiments, the ISRO informed in a statement.