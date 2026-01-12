ISRO to Begin 2026 with PSLV-C62 Launch Carrying ‘Anvesha’ Satellite

India is all set to begin its 2026 space journey with the launch of the PSLV-C62 mission, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to place an Earth observation satellite along with 14 other small

The launch will take place from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at around 10:18 am, marking the country’s first space mission of the year.

The countdown for the mission began on Sunday afternoon, generating excitement among scientists and space enthusiasts alike. The launch is especially significant as it comes after the PSLV’s previous mission in 2025 was called off following a technical observation, making this flight an important comeback for India’s most reliable launch vehicle.

The 260-tonne PSLV-C62 rocket will carry EOS-N1, also known as Anvesha, an Earth observation satellite designed to enhance India’s monitoring capabilities. The satellite will be placed into a polar sun-synchronous orbit, allowing it to capture consistent images of the Earth for a variety of applications.

Along with the main satellite, the rocket will also deploy 14 co-passenger satellites, belonging to both Indian and international customers. These satellites have been integrated through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, highlighting India’s growing role in the global space market.

Adding further importance to the mission, ISRO will also demonstrate the re-entry of a small capsule developed by a Spanish startup. More than two hours after liftoff, scientists will restart the rocket’s final stage to guide the capsule back into Earth’s atmosphere.

The capsule and the rocket stage are expected to splash down safely in the South Pacific Ocean, showcasing ISRO’s growing expertise in advanced space experiments.

Speaking about the launch, experts noted that the mission reflects the continued trust in the PSLV, which has completed 63 successful missions so far. Over the years, the vehicle has carried iconic missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, and Aditya-L1, earning a reputation as one of the most dependable launch systems in the world. Monday’s flight will be its 64th mission.

“This is India’s first launch of 2026, and the PSLV remains one of the most reliable launch vehicles globally,” said Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Director B.R. Guruprasad, adding that the Anvesha satellite will be placed a few hundred kilometres above Earth.

The mission follows ISRO’s recent success with the LVM3 launch of the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite, the heaviest payload ever carried to low Earth orbit by the rocket, underscoring a strong start to the year for India’s space programme.

