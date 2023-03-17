ISRO to Launch 36 OneWeb Internet Satellites on March 26

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the second batch of 36 OneWeb internet satellites into space on March 26. The internet constellation will be launched onboard India's heaviest launch vehicle, LVM-III from Sriharikota.

The launch will carry 36 satellites part of the OneWeb constellation to Low Earth Orbit, which will complete the deployment of the UK-based company's Gen-1 network.

"This mission marks OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries,” OneWeb informed through a Tweet.

ISRO has recategorised the launched vehicle AS LMV-3 from GSLV Mk-III. Although the practice of changing the name of the launcher is unusual, it is newly discovered for India.

It is to be mentioned that the only reason behind changing the vehicle's name from GSLV to LVM is that the rocket will not deploy the satellites in the geosynchronous orbit. According to reports, the OneWeb satellites operate in Low Earth orbit (LEO) at 1,200 kilometres. On the other hand, the geosynchronous orbit is located 35,786 Kilometers above earth’s equator.

This will be the 18th launch for OneWeb, which will complete its first constellation around Earth. Earlier, the company conducted the 17th launch to deploy 40 internet satellites onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

Previously, SpaceX launched 40 OneWeb satellites. The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. India's telecom major Bharti Group backs OneWeb.