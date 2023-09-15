ISRO To Launch Test Vehicle Mission for Gaganyaan Within 2 Months

India's ambitious Gaganyaan program, aimed at launching the nation's first human spaceflight mission, is set to take a significant step forward with the imminent launch of the first test vehicle mission to validate the crew escape system.
According to officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this mission, known as TV-D1, will be the first of four abort missions within the Gaganyaan program.
TV-D1 will be followed by the second test vehicle mission, TV-D2, and the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan, named LVM3-G1. The subsequent series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3 and D4) and the LVM3-G2 mission, featuring a robotic payload, are also part of the program's roadmap. The schedule for the crewed mission will depend on the outcomes of these test vehicles and uncrewed missions.
The primary objective of the upcoming TV-D1 mission is to validate the crew escape system, a crucial safety component. Gaganyaan Project Director R Hutton announced that this mission is set to launch from Sriharikota within the next one to two months.
The Gaganyaan program seeks to demonstrate India's capability to send a crew of two to three members into a circular orbit approximately 400 kilometres above Earth's surface for a mission lasting one to three days. The mission will then safely return to Earth, landing in a designated location within Indian sea waters.
ISRO's heavy lift launcher, the LVM3 rocket, has been identified as the launch vehicle for Gaganyaan. This rocket has been human-rated, ensuring adequate safety margins for crewed missions. It features a Crew Escape System (CES) powered by high-burn-rate solid motors, designed to quickly move the Crew Module (CM) and its occupants to a safe distance in case of emergencies on the launch pad or during ascent.
The CM, a habitable space for the crew, is equipped with advanced avionics, a life support system, and deceleration systems. It is designed for re-entry to ensure the crew's safety during descent and landing.
The Service Module (SM) will support the CM while in orbit, containing essential systems such as thermal, propulsion, power, and avionics systems. The upcoming TV-D1 mission represents a significant milestone in India's pursuit of human spaceflight capabilities and reaffirms ISRO's commitment to ensuring the safety and success of future missions.