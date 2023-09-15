ISRO To Launch Test Vehicle Mission for Gaganyaan Within 2 Months

TV-D1 will be followed by the second test vehicle mission, TV-D2, and the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan, named LVM3-G1. The subsequent series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3 and D4) and the LVM3-G2 mission, featuring a robotic payload, are also part of the program's roadmap. The schedule for the crewed mission will depend on the outcomes of these test vehicles and uncrewed missions.