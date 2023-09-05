ISRO's Aditya L1 Successfully Performs Second Earth-Bound Manoeuvre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday informed that India's first solar mission, the Aditya L1 spacecraft has successfully performed the second earth-bound manoeuvre.
In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), it said, “Aditya-L1 Mission: The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km.
The space agency further said that the next manoeuvre (EBN#3) is scheduled for September 10 at around 02:30 am IST.
It is to be mentioned that a total of five such orbit manoeuvring will be performed during the satellite's revolution around the Earth. The new orbit attained by the satellite is 282km x 40225 km.