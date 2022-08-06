Jagdeep Dhankhar Is India's Next Vice-President

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been announced as the next Vice-President of India after counting of votes concluded for the elections held on Saturday.

Dhankhar, the NDA's candidate for the post, beat-off competition from opposition candidate Magret Alva to be named the 14th Vice-President of India.

The former Governor of West Bengal, Dhankhar was always a frontrunner in the race. He will replace outgoing VP M Venkaiah Naidu in the position.

Meanwhile, celebrations have reportedly began at 11 Akbar Road in Delhi with laddoos being distributed on his victory. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached there.

Moreover, congratulations have started to come in for Dhankhar on social media.

Opposition candidate and former Union minister Margret Alva took to Twitter to congratulate Dhankhar.

She wrote, "Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign."