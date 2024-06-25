"Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine": AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Bizarre Oath Conclusion

Addressing the media, Owaisi stated, "Everyone is saying a lot of things... I just said 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'...How is it against, show the provision in the Constitution?" He further explained his use of 'Jai Palestine' by saying, "The people there are destitute. Mahatma Gandhi has said so many things regarding Palestine and one can go and read."