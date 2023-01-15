Karnataka Jailed Gangster Made Threatening Calls to Nitin Gadkari’s Office

In a major breakthrough in the case related to threat calls received at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office, Nagpur Police on Saturday traced the caller and it was found that the call was received from a jailed gangster in Karnataka.

The caller has been identified as Jayesh Kantha, a jailed gangster, serving imprisonment in Belagavi jail, who made threatening calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office from inside the jail, police said.

"Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was being threatened from jail. The caller is a notorious gangster and murder accused Jayesh Kantha, who is imprisoned in Karnataka's Belagavi jail. He threatened Gadkari's office by using the phone illegally inside the jail, Nagpur Commissioner of Police said, adding that a team of Nagpur Police has left for Belagavi for further probe.

The jail administration has recovered a diary from the accused, which has been seized.

Nagpur Police have asked for production remand for the accused.

The office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra received threat calls on Saturday, the Nagpur Police said.