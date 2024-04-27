Jailed Khalistan Sympathiser Amritpal Singh To Contest LS Polls Independently, Says Mother

The announcement came following contradictory statements regarding Amritpal Singh's candidacy. A day prior, his father, Tarsem Singh, had dismissed reports of his son's electoral bid, asserting that the decision should rest with the locals and Amritpal would contest only if the people desired so. "This cannot be our decision. It should be the decision of the locals. He said that he does not have any will to contest but he will if the people want him to... We don't want anything, whatever the people want is fine with us," Tarsem Singh stated after a meeting with his son at Dibrugarh jail.