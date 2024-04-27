Jailed Khalistan Sympathiser Amritpal Singh To Contest LS Polls Independently, Says Mother

In a significant development, Amritpal Singh, the prominent pro-Khalistani leader and Chief of Waris Punjab De, is set to enter the political arena by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
The announcement was made by his mother, Balwinder Kaur, on Saturday, amidst speculations surrounding his political debut.
Addressing the media, Balwinder Kaur revealed that pressure had been mounting on Amritpal Singh to participate in the electoral process. She stated, "Pressure was being put on Amritpal Singh to contest the elections and now he is going to start his political innings from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. This election will not be fought by him on the platform of any party. This election will be fought as an independent candidate."
Highlighting her son's familiarity with Punjab's issues, Kaur emphasized that the upcoming elections would revolve around pertinent local issues. "Amritpal knows the issues of Punjab very well and these elections will be fought on those issues," she added.
The announcement came following contradictory statements regarding Amritpal Singh's candidacy. A day prior, his father, Tarsem Singh, had dismissed reports of his son's electoral bid, asserting that the decision should rest with the locals and Amritpal would contest only if the people desired so. "This cannot be our decision. It should be the decision of the locals. He said that he does not have any will to contest but he will if the people want him to... We don't want anything, whatever the people want is fine with us," Tarsem Singh stated after a meeting with his son at Dibrugarh jail.
Earlier, Amritpal Singh's legal counsel, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, had also affirmed his client's intention to contest from the Khadoor Sahib constituency.
Amritpal Singh has been incarcerated since April the previous year, with the National Security Act (NSA) invoked against him. He, along with nine associates, is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam. Last month, the government extended the NSA against him and his associates.
The development unfolds amidst a series of events, including Singh's evasion since March the previous year, following a massive police operation initiated by the Punjab Police.
The crackdown ensued after his supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.