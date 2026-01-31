Jaishankar Calls for Global Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that zero tolerance towards terrorism must be accepted as a universal and non-negotiable principle, stressing that India and Arab nations face a common threat from terrorism in all its forms.

Speaking at the opening session of the 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar said cross-border terrorism is especially dangerous as it violates the basic principles of international relations and diplomacy. He added that societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves and would naturally do so.

Calling for stronger global cooperation, the External Affairs Minister said tackling terrorism requires collective and sustained international efforts. He noted that India shares a long-standing and historic partnership with countries of the League of Arab States (LAS), and security cooperation remains an important pillar of these ties.

Jaishankar said the meeting is taking place at a time when the global order is undergoing major changes. According to him, politics, economics, technology and demographic shifts are reshaping the world, and these changes are clearly visible in West Asia, where the situation has changed dramatically over the past year.

He pointed out that developments in West Asia directly affect India, given its geographical proximity and deep economic and people-to-people ties with the region. He said the evolving situation has significant implications for India’s relationship with Arab nations.

Referring to regional conflicts, Jaishankar said the crisis in Gaza has been at the centre of global attention. He stressed that advancing a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict has become a shared priority for the international community. He added that several countries have already expressed their positions on peace efforts, both individually and collectively.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted other trouble spots in the region that require collective focus, including Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon and Libya. He said developments in Syria are equally important, as they will have a major impact on the stability and well-being of West Asia as a whole.

