Jammu: 4 Killed As Truck Plunges Into Gorge At Jhajjar Kotli

As many as four people were killed after a truck coming from Srinagar and headed to Rajasthan plunged into a gorde on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Jhajjar Kotli area, the police informed.
The accident that led to the four deaths reportedly occurred at night on Thursday, said officials. Visuals from the site showed the truck was completely destroyed in the fall.
Further details are awaited at the moment.
This comes after at least 10 people were killed and another 55 were injured in a similar incident in May, earlier this year where a bus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Officials had said that the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place at Jhajjar Kotli, about 15 kilometers from Katra in the Jammu district.
The Jammu SSP, Chandan Kohli was quoted by ANI as saying, "10 people died and around 55 were injured."
The SSP further added that the bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit.