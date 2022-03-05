Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Killed in Road Accident

Five members of a family died in a road accident near Mansar in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. According to reports, one person was injured in the accident.

Station House Officer, Deepak Jasrotia while quoted by ANI said that the family was on their way to Anantnag district in Kashmir from Amritsar in Punjab and suddenly the driver lost control of the car near Mansar. The car fell into a gorge about 200 feet deep and five persons died, said Jasrotia.

He further stated that the deceased have been identified as Gulzar Ahmed Bhat, his wife Zara Begum, and their son Mohd Iqbal and daughter Masrat while the sixth victim is unidentified, the ANI report said.

However, the driver Saqib is badly injured and has been shifted to a hospital.

