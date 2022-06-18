Jammu and Kashmir: Cop Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

An off-duty police officer was killed in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The bullet-riddled body of a police Sub Inspector identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir was found dead in mysterious circumstances.

He was posted in 23 IRP Battallion. As per the officials, the attack on the police Sub Inspector took place at Samboora in the Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

“Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol,” Kashmir Police tweeted.

Police officials said, "Preliminary investigation reveals he had left his home for work in his paddy fields last evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists."