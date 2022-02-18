Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade Hurled at Security Forces in Srinagar

Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Khwaja Bazar in the Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

The militants reportedly attacked a party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police in Khwaja Bazar area of old Srinagar.

Two shops have been reportedly damaged in the explosion. However, no injury or casualties have been reported in the incident.

However, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

According to police sources, the entire area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway to nab the militants.

Earlier on February 11, four cops were injured and one was martyred after militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Nishat Park in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.