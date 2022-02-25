Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Gunned Down in Encounter

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the secuity forces and militants in the Amshipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday morning.

Two unidentified militants have been killed, whose identification is being ascertained while search operation is on in the area.

As per reports, a joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot where the hiding militants fired upon them.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

The police have confirmed that two militants have been killed.

The exchange of fire is currently underway and further details were awaited.