Jammu & Kashmir: 5 Terrorists Killed in Separate Encounters

Five Pakistan-affiliated terrorists were killed in separate encounters within a 12-hour period in Jammu and Kashmir. It was on Saturday evening that security forces had clashed with several individuals affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, with the fight continuing into the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the first encounter broke out in the Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam while the second encounter took place in the Naira area of Pulwama.

"05 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us," read an update by the Kashmir IGP shared on the police Twitter handle.

According to the updates shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Pulwama encounter had started on Saturday evening, and four terrorists have been killed. A search is presently underway. "Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," the official handle added.

The Budgam encounter had begun later in the night, with officials announcing at around 1:40 am today that one terrorist had been killed. "One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including an AK 56 rifle recovered. Search going on," officials had shared.