Jammu-Kashmir Polls: 58.19% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM In 1st Phase

A voter turnout of 58.19 per cent was recorded by 5 pm in the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as per Election Commission data. The highest voter participation was observed in Kishtwar with 77.23 per cent, followed by Doda at 69.33 per cent, Ramban at 67.71 per cent, Kulgam at 59.62 per cent, Anantnag at 54.17 per cent, and Shopian with 53.64 per cent. Pulwama registered the lowest turnout at 43.87 per cent.
The first phase saw voting in 24 assembly constituencies, 16 of which are in the Kashmir region and eight in the Jammu region. The subsequent phases of voting are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with the vote counting set for October 8.
This election is notable as it is the first in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. The contest is shaping up to be competitive, with several political parties and independent candidates vying for seats. The National Conference and Congress have formed an alliance but are contesting against each other in some constituencies.
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, widely known as Engineer Rashid, has added another layer of interest to the election following his interim bail from a Delhi court. His Awami Ittehad Party is contesting the polls. Rashid previously contested the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent and defeated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for the Baramulla seat. National Conference and PDP leaders have since criticized the BJP following Rashid's release.
Political leaders have been campaigning intensively to bolster their chances in this closely watched election.