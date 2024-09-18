Jammu-Kashmir Polls: 58.19% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM In 1st Phase

A voter turnout of 58.19 per cent was recorded by 5 pm in the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as per Election Commission data. The highest voter participation was observed in Kishtwar with 77.23 per cent, followed by Doda at 69.33 per cent, Ramban at 67.71 per cent, Kulgam at 59.62 per cent, Anantnag at 54.17 per cent, and Shopian with 53.64 per cent. Pulwama registered the lowest turnout at 43.87 per cent.