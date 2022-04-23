Jammu & Kashmir: Stage Set for PM Modi’s Visit on April 24

Stage is all set and security arrangements have been tightened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 (Sunday).

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir for a government programme since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Modi will launch projects worth Rs 38,082 crore at Palli in Samba district.

Modi, who will be accompanied by Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, will also inaugurate the 8.45-km, all-weather Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel that has been built for Rs 2,100 crore.

Modi is scheduled to address panchayats across the country on 'Panchayati Raj Diwas' on Sunday. Every year, April 24 is celebrated as the National Panchayati Raj Day.

Notably, April 24, 1993 marks a defining moment in the history of decentralization of power to the grassroots, with the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj, through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992 which came into force with effect from that day.

Panchayat Palli has been selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas function this year and an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, sarpanchs and village heads to improve their income and their produce.

The Prime minister will address a gathering including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir while PRIs from across the country will be connected virtually for the Prime Minister's address.

