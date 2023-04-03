Jharkhand: 5 Naxals Killed in Encounter

At least five naxals were killed in an encounter with Jharkhand Police in Chatra, reports emerged on Monday.

According to reports, two of the deceased had Rs. 25 lakh rewards on their heads while two others had bounties of Rs. 5 lakh each.

The Jharkhand Police were quoted by ANI saying, “Five Naxals killed in an encounter in Chatra. Two of them were carrying rewards of Rs. 25 lakh each, and two were carrying rewards of Rs. 5 lakh each. Two AK47 has been recovered.”

The deceased have been identified as Gautam Paswan, Charlie, Nandu, Amar Ganju and Sanjeev Bhuyan.

The government announced a reward of Rs. 25 lakhs on Gautam Paswan and Charlie for information related to them.

The police also recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

In February this year, three District Reserve Guard (DRG) security personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district.

The incident took place between Jagargunda and Kunded under Jagargunda police station limits at around 9 am, said Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj.

The officer further elaborated that the deceased DRG security personnel were identified as ASI Ramuram Nag, assistant constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema.