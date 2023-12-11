Jharkhand CM Summoned for Sixth Time by ED in Land Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection to an alleged land scam case, reports emerged on Monday.
The Jharkhand Chief Minister has been summoned for the sixth time today in connection to the scam.
Soren had approached the Supreme Court but was asked by the top court to file his plea before the High Court. He had skipped five summons of the ED.
Earlier, CM Hemant Soren filed a writ petition in the Jharkhand High Court challenging the summons issued against him in a money laundering case by the ED.
Soren moved the state High Court after his petition to the Supreme Court was rejected and he was directed by the apex court on Monday.
The Chief Minister of Jharkhand has approached the Supreme Court to contest the summons issued to him. He claims that the charges against him are a clear abuse of the law by the Central Government and an unjustified deployment of Central agencies to destabilize the democratically elected state government.