Jharkhand: Internet Suspended In Jamshedpur Over Stone Pelting

Internet services have been suspended in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city after an incident of stone pelting between two groups that broke out allegedly over the description of a religious flag.

According to information received, the stone pelting incident took place at Jamshedpur took place on Sunday. In addition, there were also incidents of arson in which many properties were damaged.

The incident took place in the Kadma Police Station area. Following the violence section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the area and security forces also conducted a flag march today morning.

Executive Magistrate Jyoti Kumari was quoted by ANI as saying, “Forces are conducting early morning flag march. Section 144 is enforced in the area. Internet services are barred till the next order.”

Officials informed that security forces including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) company were deployed in large numbers in the entire area.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Jamshedpur Prabhat Kumar spoke about the situation in the area saying, “The situation is under control. Those who had gathered were sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area and a company of RAF is deployed.”

“Some people have also been detained,” added SSP Prabhat Kumar.

The deputy commissioner of East Singhbhum Vijaya Jadhav was also quoted by ANI as saying, “We are assessing the situation. Communication with peace committee and other stakeholders is being established to bring normalcy.”

Moreover, he went on to urge the people to not believe in rumours. “People are requested not to believe any rumours. If they receive any provocative or unpleasant messages, please report them to the police,” the East Singhbhu, deputy commissioner added.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway, according to officials and internet services will be restored once the situation is brought under control.