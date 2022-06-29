J&K: 2 LeT Militants Killed In Encounter

Two militants belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Acting on information about the presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nawapora in Mir Bazaar area.

The operation soon turned into an encounter in which two militants were neutralized.

"Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route)," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.