J&K: 4 Persons Injured As Terrorists Toss Grenade At Security Personnel

Four people were injured including a police officer and two women as terrorists threw a grenade targeting security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday, a day ahead of Republic Day celebrations, informed officials.

The attack took place at Hari Singh High Street at around 3.30 pm as militants flung a grenade at a team of security personnel which exploded by the roadside, they added.

The four people injured in the incident have been identified as police inspector Tanveer Hussain, posted with ACB Mohammed Shafi, his wife and another woman named Asmat.

Officials further informed that the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital and their condition was known to be stable.

Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to catch the terrorists involved in the incident.

Notably, in light of upcoming Republic Day, the security has been tightened in the city and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure safe celebrations.