J&K: Arrested LeT Terrorist Killed by Another terrorist During Raid in Shopian

A day after a proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Imran Bashir was arrested for lobbing grenade and killing two labourers, he was killed when terrorists open fired during a raid carried out on a terrorist hideout after his disclosure Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Kashmir Zone Police on their twitter handle said, “Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist.”

"Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the hideout/site of contact. Search still going on," it further said.

Notably, the state police arrested Bashir on Tuesday who lobbed a grenade in Herman which killed two labourers.

The labourers, identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were gravely injured and rushed to the hospital where they succumbed.