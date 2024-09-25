J&K Assembly Elections: Phase 2 Voting Underway

Polling has begin for the 2nd phase Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and is set to conclude by 6 PM across six districts—three in the Kashmir Valley and three in the Jammu division.
Notably, this is the first assembly elections being held in the region since the abrogation of its special status and statehood five years ago. More than 2.5 million voters are expected to cast their votes.
Security measures have been significantly tightened across all regions to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections. With several assembly seats located along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, officials anticipate a reduced risk of cross-border shelling due to the ongoing ceasefire between India and the neighboring country.
Three of the six districts—Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch—have experienced a series of terror attacks over the past three years. Eleven assembly seats in these hill districts have been particularly volatile, witnessing over a dozen terror attacks since 2021, the latest being a brutal assault on a pilgrimage bus in Reasi.
The 26 constituencies where voters will elect their new MLAs include: Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).
Among the key candidates in this phase are former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP's J&K Chief Ravinder Raina, and JKPCC President Tariq Hamid Karra. Omar Abdullah is contesting from two seats—Ganderbal and Budgam—while Karra is vying for the Central Shalteng seat. Ravinder Raina is contesting from Nowshera in Rajouri, a seat he has held since 2014.
The wealthiest candidate in this election is J&K Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari, with assets exceeding ₹165 crore. He is contesting from the Channapora seat in Srinagar, where he faces PDP's Mohammed Iqbal Trumboo, National Conference's Mushtaq Guroo, and BJP's Hilal Ahmad Wani.
The campaign discourse has largely revolved around issues such as terrorism, the abrogation of Article 370, the restoration of statehood, and the resumption of dialogue with Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute. Recent remarks by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Article 370 and the Congress-NC alliance have provided the BJP with fresh ammunition to target the alliance, accusing them of aligning with the neighboring country.
In an effort to showcase the democratic transition in Jammu & Kashmir, the Government of India has invited a delegation of foreign diplomats to visit the Union Territory to gain a first-hand account of the polling process.