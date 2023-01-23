J&K: Security Forces Destroy 2 IEDs in Rajouri

At least two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed in a controlled explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district ahead of Republic Day. This was informed by a senior police official on Monday.

According to reports, the two IEDs were found during a joint operation led by the police, army, and CRPF from Dassal village, 4km from the Rajouri town, on Sunday evening based on an intelligent input.

The IEDs recovered were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal team in Chingus forest area.

Meanwhile, in view of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and forthcoming Republic Day, security forces have intensified checking and strengthened border and highway grids.

Following the twin blast last Saturday, an alert was issued for the forces.