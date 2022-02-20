J&K: Two Jawans, LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter

A terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was gunned down during a counter-terrorist operation at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Two Army jawans were also martyred in the operation.

Acting on specific inputs about terrorist presence in the area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1st Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Battalion of CRPF. A cluster of of houses were taken into cordon and the process of evacuating civilians was initiated.

According to police, as the search party started searching house belonging to Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, the house owner intentionally misled the search party and denied sheltering the terrorist in his house.

During questioning, a terrorist hiding in his house opened fire on the search party resulting in grievous injuries to two Army Jawans. The fire was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The injured jawans were rushed to the hospital but both of them succumbed to their injuries.

The terrorist, identified as Abdul Qayoom Dar, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Dar resident of Laroo Kakapora Pulwama is linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

As per police records, the deceased terrorist had a history of terror crime cases as he was working as a terrorist associate before joining terror ranks.

His house was used as a hideout for terrorists. In April 2020, an encounter also took place at his house and subsequently he was booked under PSA.

Meanwhile, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-series rifle and one pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.