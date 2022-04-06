J&K: Two Militants Killed In Separate Encounters

Two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been neutralized in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, in a joint operation, established multiple joint mobile vehicle check posts in the general area of Awantipura in Pulwama based on the specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to reports, the security forces were fired indiscriminately upon by the militants at a checkpoint in the morning, to which they swiftly retaliated and neutralised one terrorist.

The second terrorist was engaged at another checkpoint and was neutralised after a brief gunfight, the Army said in a statement.

One of the deceased militants has been identified as Shafat Muzafar Sofi resident of Batagund, who had joined proscribed terror tanzeem AGuH on October 8, 2021.

The other militant has been identified as Umar Nabi Teli resident of Lodu, Awantipura. He was a member of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Additionally, warlike stores have been recovered from the encounter area.

