J&K: Terrorist Killed in Encounter at Kulgam

The security forces killed one unidentified terrorist during an encounter that broke out in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.
The encounter broke out at midnight on Tuesday in Hoowra village where the terrorist was trapped during an anti-militancy operation of security forces and police.
During the encounter, one Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was injured.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police informed, “01 local #terrorist neutralized. Identification & affliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”
On June 23, four terrorists were killed in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were killed when they were trying to infiltrate from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, said J-K police.
"In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK," said Jammu and Kashmir police.