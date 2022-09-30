JNU student Sharjeel Imam Granted Bail in Inflammatory Speech Case

A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to speeches he had allegedly made at Jamia Milia Islamia University, the Aligarh Muslim University, Gaya and in Asansol.

He was accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government in these places while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The court granted bail on the condition that Imam pays a personal bond of Rs 30,000.

Despite getting bail in the case, Sharjeel Imam is not yet a free man as there are several cases still against him that are still pending.