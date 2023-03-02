JNU to Impose Rs 20,000 Fine on Students for Holding Dharnas

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a new set of rules wherein it stated that the students could be fined up to Rs. 20,000 for holding dharnas.

According to reports, the new rules have been made to regulate and enforce discipline among students and employees of the university.

The ‘Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU’ further stated that students might also have their admission cancelled or be fined up to Rs. 30,000 if they hold gheraos or are accused of violence.

The 10-page rules stated, “all acts of violence and all forms of coercion such as gheraos, sit-ins or any variation of the same which disrupt the normal academic and administrative functioning of the University and or any act which incites or leads to violence; lead to cancellation of admission or withdrawal of degree or denial of registration for a specified period, Rustication upto four semesters and/or declaring any part or the entire JNU campus out of bounds, Expulsion, a fine of upto Rs. 30,000 and one/two semesters eviction from the hostel.”

It further stated, “Gheraos, laying siege or staging demonstrations around the residence of any member of the University Community or any other form of coercion, intimidation or disturbance of right to privacy of the residents of the campus can lead to cancellation of admission or withdrawal of degree or denial of registration for a specified period, Rustication upto four semesters period and/or declaring any part or the entire JNU campus out of bounds, expulsion, a fine of upto Rs 20,000 and One-semester eviction from the hostel.”

“Hunger strikes, dharnas, group bargaining and any other form of protest by blocking entrance or exit of any of the academic and/or administrative complexes or disrupting the movements of any member of the University community can lead to fine up to Rs 20,000,” it added.