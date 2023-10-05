Journalists’ Forum Assam Demand Clarity on Police Actions Against Scribes

Media reports from the national capital reveal that the Delhi police recently raided the office of NewsClick (later sealed it) as well as the residences of many journalists and writers associated with the news website in different localities like Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

It has been alleged that the management of NewsClick, founded in 2009, received a huge amount of money from China to support anti-India agendas. As many as 45 suspects were questioned and a large number of electronic devices were also seized from their custodies.