JP Nadda chairs NIHFW's 41st Governing Body Meeting

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, chaired the 41st Governing Body Meeting of the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) on Tuesday, marking a significant step in strengthening India's public health infrastructure. The meeting was focused on evaluating past achievements, shaping future plans, and scaling up research and training programs aimed at bolstering India's healthcare system.

Nadda emphasized the government's unified approach to healthcare innovation, education, and accessibility, noting that the discussions at the meeting reaffirmed a commitment to advancing public health and family welfare in the country.

In a post shared on X, Nadda highlighted the successful execution of over 120 training programs, research initiatives, and workshops in 2024, reinforcing NIHFW's role as a cornerstone in healthcare capacity building.

"With over 120 training programs, various research initiatives, and workshops executed successfully in 2024, NIHFW continues to be a pillar of excellence in healthcare capacity building," Nadda said. He added that the meeting underscored the ongoing efforts to ensure a brighter future for all through a focused approach to healthcare.

Chaired the 41st Governing Body Meeting of The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW). This high-level strategic meeting focused on evaluating past achievements, shaping plans and scaling up research and training programs to further strengthen India’s public… pic.twitter.com/rDLxdSaB6H — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 18, 2025

Earlier, on February 16, Nadda inaugurated the 2nd AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025 at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar, Haryana. The NCI, one of the largest public-funded healthcare projects in India, is dedicated to advancing cancer care and research. The conclave brought together leading oncologists from various Institutes of National Importance (INIs) to discuss the latest advancements in cancer care, particularly in the fields of breast cancer and head and neck cancers.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda expressed pride in the rapid growth of the National Cancer Institute since its inception in 2019. He commended the institute for maturing into a world-class healthcare facility within a short span of six years, now serving as a referral center offering multidisciplinary care and patient-centric services.

He also praised the dedication of the doctors, healthcare workers, and administration who have contributed to the NCI’s success. During his visit, Nadda toured the newly established Nuclear Medicine Targeted Treatment Ward and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit at NCI, both of which are aimed at improving patient outcomes. These state-of-the-art facilities will focus on the treatment of thyroid cancers and hematolymphoid cancers, respectively.

"These new facilities will provide state-of-the-art care to many cancer patients in this region," Nadda stated, highlighting the importance of such developments. He added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s healthcare system is evolving to offer cutting-edge treatments like bone marrow transplants at institutes such as NCI.