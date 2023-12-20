Kangana Ranaut Confirmed To Contest 2024 LS Polls on BJP Ticket, Constituency Undecided

For several months, there have been rumors suggesting that Kangana Ranaut is considering contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, her father, Amardeep, has provided a significant update, confirming that the actress will indeed run in the elections on a BJP ticket.
While Kangana's father asserts that she will contest on a BJP ticket, the specific constituency is yet to be decided by the party. Following a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda in Shastri Nagar, Kullu, speculation intensified about Kangana's political aspirations.
Amardeep Ranaut's clarification now solidifies her participation in the upcoming elections.
Kangana Ranaut has been notably vocal in her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and her recent interactions on social media have fueled anticipation among netizens.
On the professional front, Kangana's latest film, "Tejas," received a lukewarm response at the box office. Her upcoming project, where she portrays Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the directorial "Emergency," was initially slated for a November 2023 release but has been postponed to 2024. The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, late Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhary in prominent roles