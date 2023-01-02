Kanjhawala Incident: AAP Demands Resignation of Delhi LG VK Saxena

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded the resignation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena over the alleged inaction by Delhi police in the Kanjhawala case.

The AAP also slammed the Delhi Police over the lack of police barricading at various places in Delhi in view of celebrating New Year.

While addressing mediapersons, AAP Spokeperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "I demand from the central government that LG Vinay Saxena should be sacked immediately."

Five people have been arrested in the Kanjhawala incident in Delhi where a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and she was dragged for a few kilometres on Sunday, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh on Monday.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was then kept at the mortuary of the hospital.