Kapil Sibal Returns as President of Supreme Court Bar Association

In a significant development within the legal fraternity, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal has been elected as the new President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). The announcement came on Thursday following the culmination of a closely watched election process.
Sibal emerged victorious with an impressive tally of 1,066 votes, firmly defeating his closest contender, Senior Counsel Pradeep Rai, who secured 689 votes. This win marks Sibal's return to the helm of the SCBA after nearly two decades, having previously served as its president in the years 1995–1996, 1997–1998, and most recently in 2001–2002.
The election, which saw six candidates vying for the prestigious post, captured the attention of the legal community nationwide. While the counting was still underway, it became evident that Sibal had pulled ahead of the competition, reaffirming his standing within the legal fraternity.
The breakdown of votes secured by each candidate is as follows:
· Kapil Sibal: 1,066
· Pradeep Kumar Rai: 689
· Adish Aggarwala: Yet to be updated
· Priya Hingorani: Yet to be updated
· Neeraj Srivastava: Yet to be updated
· Tripurari Ray: Yet to be updated
In an interview with Bar & Bench, Sibal emphasized the paramount importance of upholding the rule of law within the legal profession. He articulated, "Lawyers are meant to uphold the rule of law. The purpose of the lawyer is to protect the Constitution.... So if you divide the Bar based on political leanings, actually you are not fulfilling your duty as a lawyer."
Sibal's statement underscores his commitment to ensuring that legal practitioners prioritize professional integrity and ethical conduct above personal political affiliations.
Sibal's return as SCBA President is anticipated to bring forth a renewed focus on key issues concerning the legal fraternity, including advocacy for judicial independence, access to justice, and the safeguarding of constitutional values. As he assumes his new role, Sibal's wealth of experience and steadfast dedication to the legal profession are expected to steer the SCBA towards greater heights of excellence and service to the nation.