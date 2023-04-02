Kargil War Hero Dies In Road Mishap In Leh

Meanwhile, Fire and Fury Corps commander Lieutenant General Rashim Bali met the army veteran’s family including his father Naib Subedar Chering Mutio Ashok Chakra (retired) and expressed condolences on behalf of the Indian Army, as reported by ANI.

Moreover, serving and former Indian army men have paid tributes to the deceased Vir Chakra awardee with posts on social media.

Major Pawan Kumar, Shawrya Chakra (retired) wrote on Twitter, “The Kargil Hero and Son of the Soil Bids Adieu. We have lost Sub Maj Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra, hero of Kargil War and son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra, in a tragic accident.”

“Condolences to the most decorated family of the Country. Rest in peace braveheart. Great loss to Army, Ladakh Scouts & the Nation,” he further wrote.