Kargil War Hero Dies In Road Mishap In Leh

Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, Vir Chakra and a Kargil war hero tragically lost his life in a road accident on Saturday night near Leh.
Taking to Twitter, Fire and Fury Corps’ official handle said, “Fire and Fury Corps deeply regrets the sad demise of the Braveheart Sub Maj Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra.”
Meanwhile, Fire and Fury Corps commander Lieutenant General Rashim Bali met the army veteran’s family including his father Naib Subedar Chering Mutio Ashok Chakra (retired) and expressed condolences on behalf of the Indian Army, as reported by ANI.
Moreover, serving and former Indian army men have paid tributes to the deceased Vir Chakra awardee with posts on social media.
Major Pawan Kumar, Shawrya Chakra (retired) wrote on Twitter, “The Kargil Hero and Son of the Soil Bids Adieu. We have lost Sub Maj Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra, hero of Kargil War and son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra, in a tragic accident.”
“Condolences to the most decorated family of the Country. Rest in peace braveheart. Great loss to Army, Ladakh Scouts & the Nation,” he further wrote.
It may be noted that the Kargil War was fought against Pakistan between May 8, 1999 and July 26, 1999. Pakistani intruders had transgressed into Indian territory crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in the winter of 1998 and had occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil’s Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region. They had planned to dominate all military and civil movement on the highway.
However, in the war that ensued, the Indian Army had evicted the Pakistani intruders to successfully recapture Tiger Hill and other important posts under the 'Operation Vijay'.