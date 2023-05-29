Karnataka CM Distributes Portfolios to Cabinet Ministers

After two days of Karnataka cabinet reaching its full strength of 34, the portfolios have been allocated to the cabinet ministers with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeping Finance and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar getting Major and Medium Irrigation, and Bengaluru City Development ministries, reports emerged on Monday.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, on the advice of CM Siddaramaiah, allotted the portfolios to the cabinet ministers.
The following is the portfolios allotted to the cabinet ministers:
CM Siddaramaiah- Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, I.T. & B.T., Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios
Dy CM DK Shivakumar- Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City Development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL
G Parameshwara- Home (excluding Intelligence)
HK Patil- Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislature, Tourism
KH Muniyappa- Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs
Ramalinga Reddy- Transport and Muzrai
MB Patil- Large and Medium Industries
KJ George- Energy
Dinesh Gundu Rao- Health & Family Welfare
HC Mahadevappa- Social Welfare
Satish Jarakiholi- Public Works
Krishna Byregowda- Revenue (excluding Muzrai)
Priyank Kharge- Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
Shivanand Patil- Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar, Agriculture Marketing from Cooperation Department
BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan- Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur- Small Scale Industries, Public Enterprises
Eshwar Khandre- Forest, Ecology and Environment
N Cheluvarayaswamy- Agriculture
SS Mallikarjun- Mines and Geology, Horticulture
Rahim Khan- Municipal Administration, Haj
Santosh S Lad- Labour
Sharanaprakash Rudrappa- Medical Education and Skill Development
Timmapur Ramappa Balappa- Excise
K Venkatesh- Animal Husbandry and Sericulture
Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa- Backward Class, Kannada and Culture
D Sudhakar- Planning and Statistics
B Nagendra- Youth Services, Sports and S.T. Welfare
Kyathasandra N Rajanna- Co-operation excluding Agriculture Marketing
Suresha B.S. - Urban Development and Town Planning (including KUWSDB and KUIDFC), excluding Bangalore City Development
Laxmi R. Hebbalkar- Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment
Mankal Vaidya- Fisheries and Port, Inland Transport
Madhu Bangarappa- Primary and Secondary Education
MC Sudhakar- Higher Education
NS Boseraju- Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology