Karnataka CM Distributes Portfolios to Cabinet Ministers

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, on the advice of CM Siddaramaiah, allotted the portfolios to the cabinet ministers.
After two days of Karnataka cabinet reaching its full strength of 34, the portfolios have been allocated to the cabinet ministers with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeping Finance and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar getting Major and Medium Irrigation, and Bengaluru City Development ministries, reports emerged on Monday.

The following is the portfolios allotted to the cabinet ministers:

  • CM Siddaramaiah- Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, I.T. & B.T., Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios

  • Dy CM DK Shivakumar- Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City Development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL

  • G Parameshwara- Home (excluding Intelligence)

  • HK Patil- Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislature, Tourism

  • KH Muniyappa- Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs

  • Ramalinga Reddy- Transport and Muzrai

  • MB Patil- Large and Medium Industries

  • KJ George- Energy

  • Dinesh Gundu Rao- Health & Family Welfare

  • HC Mahadevappa- Social Welfare

  • Satish Jarakiholi- Public Works

  • Krishna Byregowda- Revenue (excluding Muzrai)

  • Priyank Kharge- Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

  • Shivanand Patil- Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar, Agriculture Marketing from Cooperation Department

  • BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan- Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare

  • Sharanabasappa Darshanapur- Small Scale Industries, Public Enterprises

  • Eshwar Khandre- Forest, Ecology and Environment

  • N Cheluvarayaswamy- Agriculture

  • SS Mallikarjun- Mines and Geology, Horticulture

  • Rahim Khan- Municipal Administration, Haj

  • Santosh S Lad- Labour

  • Sharanaprakash Rudrappa- Medical Education and Skill Development

  • Timmapur Ramappa Balappa- Excise

  • K Venkatesh- Animal Husbandry and Sericulture

  • Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa- Backward Class, Kannada and Culture

  • D Sudhakar- Planning and Statistics

  • B Nagendra- Youth Services, Sports and S.T. Welfare

  • Kyathasandra N Rajanna- Co-operation excluding Agriculture Marketing

  • Suresha B.S. - Urban Development and Town Planning (including KUWSDB and KUIDFC), excluding Bangalore City Development

  • Laxmi R. Hebbalkar- Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment

  • Mankal Vaidya- Fisheries and Port, Inland Transport

  • Madhu Bangarappa- Primary and Secondary Education

  • MC Sudhakar- Higher Education

  • NS Boseraju- Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology

