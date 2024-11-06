Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Questioned by Lokayukta Police in MUDA Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta police on Wednesday for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
According to reports, responding to a summons, Siddaramaiah met with a Lokayukta team led by Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh, where questioning reportedly lasted around two hours.
"Everything has happened legally, BJP and JD(S) are making false allegations. I have answered all questions posed to me by Lokayukta Police, they have recorded it," Siddaramaiah said.
The FIR filed by the Lokayukta police names Siddaramaiah as the first accused in the case, with allegations that 14 sites were unlawfully allotted to his wife, Parvathi B.M., by MUDA. Parvathi, named as the second accused, was previously questioned on October 25.
The issue has sparked protests from the opposition BJP in Karnataka, with demonstrators led by BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation. Srivatsa and other protestors questioned the fairness of the investigation while Siddaramaiah remained in office, urging that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for impartiality.
The FIR, registered on September 27 by the Mysuru-based Lokayukta police, also includes Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy reportedly bought land that was later gifted to Parvathi.