Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Breaks Down As Party Leads

Choking with emotions, Shivakumar said, “I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail...when BJP people put me in jail.”

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief spoke to reporters saying, “I credit my cadre and all my party leaders, they worked hard. People have lent faith in us, they supported us. It is a collective leadership and we jointly worked. I said in the beginning, joining the party is beginning...the day I took the oath, thinking together is progress, and working together is success.”