Karnataka Govt Relaxes COVID-19 Curbs from Jan 31

The Karnataka government on Saturday relaxed COVID-19 curbs across the state. The state government will lift the night curfew from January 31.

The schools in Bengaluru are allowed to start offline classes from Monday with strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior.

The state government in a notification said that the schools for classes 1 to 9 in Bengaluru urban district can commence from Monday. Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that even degree colleges will also reopen.

The new notification further said that hotels, bars and pubs except cinema halls can be operated with 50% occupancy. In weddings, 300 people will be allowed at outdoor weddings while 200 members are allowed for indoor weddings.

As reported by news agency ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office said, "Darshan and service at religious places will be allowed at 50% capacity. Sports complexes and stadiums will also be allowed to open at 50% capacity."

People entering the state from Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala will have to produce a Covid negative certificate, the statement of CMO said.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and based on data and trends laid out by experts before the government.