Karnataka High Schools Reopen Amid Hijab Row

The High Schools in Karnataka reopened on Monday after being shut from last Wednesday amid the Hijab row.

The government also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in sensitive areas in the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed confidence that peace and normalcy will prevail.



The chief minister also said that a decision regarding reopening of Pre-University and Degree colleges will be taken after assessing the situation.



The government on Friday said that the holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the raging Hijab row, has been extended till February 16.



In Udupi district, high schools reopened on Monday with Education Department sources saying that attendance was normal in all the institutions. Muslim girl students who reached the school campuses wearing hijabs, removed them before entering classes, reported news agency PTI.



Examinations scheduled for the day are also going on in the institutions.



Police personnel have been posted in Udupi town and near the schools to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident.



Section 144 has also been imposed around 200 metre radius of all high schools by the Udupi district administration in the district from Monday till February 19 to maintain peace.



Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurudekar, who visited a few schools, said Muslim students are abiding by the High Court's interim order by removing hijabs before entering classes.



Meanwhile, in a statement, Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha appealed to all sections to avoid chaos and maintain peace.





