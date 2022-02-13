Karnataka Hijab Row: Govt Announces Reopening Of Schools For Classes Up To 10th

Karnataka government on Sunday announced that schools for classes up to tenth standard will reopen on Monday across the state amid the ongoing hijab row.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavraj Bommai made the announcement, reported ANI.

Amid the raging hijab controversy, the Karnataka CM, who was in Hubbali, was quoted by ANI as saying, “I’ve instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation”.

Despite the Karnataka High Court’s interim order advising the schools and colleges to be reopened, the Bommai government deferred the reopening of these institutes.

In its order on Thursday, the Karnataka High Court had asked students to refrain from wearing hijab or any other religious attire pending orders. The high court will resume hearing on Monday.

Apart from that the Karnataka government also banned all protests around educational institutes on the state. In fact, the police personnel also carried out a flag march in Udupi on Friday to prevent any flare up following the high court’s interim order.

Lending his opinion to the matter, Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that "political Islam" was sponsored by Congress as Jinnah's soul entered into the grand old party.

Speaking to ANI, he had said, "Sometimes they say that India is not a nation but a union of states. Sometimes I feel that Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress," adding, "They say it is right to open madrassas and Muslim universities. They also say it is right to wear hijab. I think it (Congress) will end to a large extent after elections in the five states".

Further attacking the Congress, the Assam CM also said that teachers would not know whether the students were learning or not if they continue to wear the hijab.

Notably, the incident has divided opinions and a huge political fray over the incident broke out with leaders of opposing parties taking swipes at each other.