Karnataka: Holiday Declared After Riots Over Ganpati Procession; 52 Arrested

In response to the riots, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi criticized the state government, accusing it of failing to act against those who attacked the Ganesh procession. Ravi claimed, "In Nagamangala Mandya, communal Muslims threw stones, slippers on Ganesha procession and more than 25 shops were set on fire. All this is a planned incident, last year as well on the procession of the ganesha procession, they tried to create a riot, it's clear this year they planned and created this riot. Though police had information its their negligence. These communal goons are confident that their saver government is in power, that's why they are doing such things. I demand strict action against those who threw stones on procession. Detaining those who went to ask for justice is an unacceptable crime. An investigation under the supervision of senior officers must be conducted."