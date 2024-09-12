Karnataka: Holiday Declared After Riots Over Ganpati Procession; 52 Arrested

In response to riots that erupted in Nagamangala, Mandya district, Karnataka, following allegations of stone pelting at a Ganpati immersion procession, authorities have taken 52 individuals into custody and declared a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday. The unrest, which began on Wednesday, prompted a significant police response.
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parmeshwar addressed the situation, stating, "Yesterday's Nagamangala incident shouldn't have happened. But fortunately, no injuries have happened. The situation is under control. During the procession, there was a stone pelting. Later vehicles were set on fire. No harm has happened. SP, IGP at the spot. There is peace now. In response, the stone pelting took place. I request that you not give publicity to such an incident. 52 arrested from both the groups."
Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi provided details on the incident. According to Baladandi, tensions arose when the Ganpati procession paused and began dancing in front of a Dargh. This prompted objections from a separate group, leading to a verbal altercation. The police intervened to defuse the situation. Despite this, the procession's participants protested outside the Nagamangala station, accusing the police of obstructing their event. The police eventually permitted the continuation of the Ganesh immersion procession.
The situation escalated as both groups clashed, resulting in stone-throwing and subsequent damage. Baladandi reported that during the unrest, seven bikes and six small shops were set on fire, with a total of 15 bikes and one car suffering minor damage. The police successfully restored order, with officials conducting patrols throughout the town.
In response to the riots, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi criticized the state government, accusing it of failing to act against those who attacked the Ganesh procession. Ravi claimed, "In Nagamangala Mandya, communal Muslims threw stones, slippers on Ganesha procession and more than 25 shops were set on fire. All this is a planned incident, last year as well on the procession of the ganesha procession, they tried to create a riot, it's clear this year they planned and created this riot. Though police had information its their negligence. These communal goons are confident that their saver government is in power, that's why they are doing such things. I demand strict action against those who threw stones on procession. Detaining those who went to ask for justice is an unacceptable crime. An investigation under the supervision of senior officers must be conducted."
The police have imposed prohibitory orders in Nagamangala to maintain order. Inspector General of Police M.B. Boralingaiah noted, "Prohibitory orders were imposed in Mandya district's Nagamangala after a group of miscreants set shops on fire, and two police staff were injured. I have no information related to the machete or other weapons used in the clash. An investigation is underway. We are verifying the reasons for the instigation; our officers are on duty. We have detained a few people and a search is going on. Restriction orders will continue."