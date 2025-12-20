Kauvery Hospitals Expands to North-East, Launches First Health Centre in Guwahati

In a significant move to strengthen healthcare access in the North-East, Kauvery Hospitals, one of India’s leading healthcare groups, has inaugurated its first Health Centre in Guwahati today. The launch marks the group’s entry into the region, bringing its world-class healthcare services to Assam and neighboring states.

Mr. Kingsley Devaraj, Director of Operations, Kauvery Hospitals, Chennai, announced that the Guwahati centre aims to provide residents with advanced consultations, preventive healthcare services, and emergency support.

The facility is designed to connect patients with specialists across critical care, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, oncology, and transplant services, ensuring timely and reliable medical care.

“The launch of our first Health Centre in Guwahati reflects Kauvery Hospitals’ long-standing vision of taking high-quality healthcare to regions that require expanded access,” Mr. Devaraj said.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, emphasised that the hospital’s expansion into the North-East continues its commitment to clinical excellence and patient well-being.

“We aim to bring the same level of medical proficiency and trust to Guwahati that has shaped our growth in Chennai and other cities. Our services will provide international-standard treatment at costs that are within reach for the community,” he added.

The Guwahati Health Centre will serve as a vital link for patients, offering access to advanced diagnostics, second opinions from top specialists, guidance for complex procedures, and coordinated follow-up care. This networked approach ensures continuity of care without the need for patients to travel long distances.

Kauvery Hospitals has built a strong reputation in Chennai through its three major units:

Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet – a 250-bed quaternary care facility specialising in cardiac sciences, organ transplants, neurosciences, orthopaedics, women and child health, and emergency and critical care.

Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, Kovilambakkam – a 500-bed advanced facility known for oncology, robotic surgery, neurosciences, trauma care, transplant services, and a state-of-the-art emergency department.

Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani – a 250-bed centre recognised for multi-organ transplants, minimally invasive surgery, gastro sciences, orthopaedics, women’s health, and high-end critical care.

By establishing the Guwahati centre, Kauvery Hospitals aims to bridge critical healthcare gaps in the North-East and provide residents with reliable, modern, and accessible medical services backed by trusted expertise.

Founded with a focus on clinical excellence and patient safety, Kauvery Hospitals has expanded its network across multiple cities in India, offering multidisciplinary care and advanced medical solutions for a wide range of health conditions.

