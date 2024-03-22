Kejriwal's Arrest Sparks Controversy as ED Claims "He's the 'Kingpin' of Excise Scam!"
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, once hailed as an icon of anti-corruption activism, faced a dramatic turn of events as he was brought before a court on Friday in connection with the liquor scam case. In a startling revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) labeled him as a "key conspirator" and sought a 10-day custody for further interrogation.
During the proceedings at the Rouse Avenue court before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, the ED alleged that Kejriwal had received substantial kickbacks from the 'South group' in exchange for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the federal anti-money laundering agency, asserted that Kejriwal had demanded a staggering Rs 100 crore from certain individuals within the 'South group' for election-related purposes.
ASG Raju further detailed that the money trail indicated a flow of Rs 45 crore, purportedly labeled as "kickbacks," which were utilized during the Goa assembly elections through four hawala routes.
The courtroom ambiance crackled with tension as these allegations unfolded, igniting a flurry of reactions across political circles. Kejriwal's swift transition from a symbol of anti-corruption activism to a central figure in a corruption scandal has sent shockwaves through the public consciousness.
As protests erupted over Kejriwal's arrest, the unfolding legal battle promises to be a watershed moment in Delhi's political landscape, with implications stretching far beyond its borders. The accusations leveled by the ED have thrown the spotlight onto Kejriwal's political integrity, prompting widespread scrutiny and debate.
Stay tuned as this evolving story continues to unravel, reshaping the narrative surrounding one of India's most polarizing political figures.