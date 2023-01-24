Kerala: 2 Students Infected with Norovirus Disease

Kerala reported two cases of highly-contagious norovirus infection, a cause of acute gastroenteritis. The state government has confirmed that the two students of a school at Kakkanad near Kochi were found infected with norovirus.

The students of Class 1 and 2 have been admitted to a hospital and their health condition is stable, a senior medical officer of the district said, adding that three other children are also under treatment.

The samples of the two students were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory after 62 students and a few parents of the school showed symptoms.

“The health condition of the children is stable. The Health Department personnel inspected the school which is now temporarily closed. We are holding online awareness sessions to the children and parents. The classrooms and the toilets have now been sanitised,” the District Medical Officer said in a statement as reported by Times Now.

The state’s Health Department said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food, PTI reported.

Stressing that the disease is highly contagious, the department appealed to the people to maintain hygiene.

It also said that the disease can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces, adding that the initial symptoms are vomiting and/or diarrhoea, head and body aches.

As per WHO, norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally with symptoms including acute onset diarrhoea and vomiting.

Last year, two cases of the same virus were detected at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram.