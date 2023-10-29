Kerala Serial Blasts: Man Surrenders Before Police, Informs ADGP

Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar was quoted by ANI saying, “One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case. The blast took place in the central part of the hall.”

He further informed that around 45 people sustained injuries while one person died and the condition of another five injured is critical.