Kerala Serial Blasts: Man Surrenders Before Police, Informs ADGP

Hours after the serial blasts took place at a prayer meeting, a man surrendered before the Kerala Police on Sunday in connection with the incident.
The accused has been identified as Dominic Martin who claimed that he belonged to the same group of sabha.
Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar was quoted by ANI saying, “One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case. The blast took place in the central part of the hall.”
He further informed that around 45 people sustained injuries while one person died and the condition of another five injured is critical.
“There was an explosion in the function in which around 45 people were injured and one person died. The condition of another five injured persons is critical. The person who died is suspected to be a lady. She succumbed to burn injuries. Meanwhile, other people also sustained burn injuries. All the concerned agencies including central agencies are in place and we are looking into it,” he added.
Earlier today, at least two blasts were reported during a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention at a centre in Kalamassery where nearly 2,000 people attended.