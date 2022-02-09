Kerala: Youth Trapped in Hill Cleft Rescued by Army

The Indian army after prolonged efforts this morning rescued a young man who was trapped on a hill in Kerala's Malampuzha Mountains since Monday.

The army teams had undertaken a rescue operation to extricate the youth. Two army teams were moved on requisition from the state government for the rescue operations.

Post rescue, the man, R Babu, dressed in T-shirt and shorts, was seen pictured with smiling helmeted army personnel.

R Babu had climbed the Cherad Hill in Malampuzha along with two friends on Monday. Babu kept climbing even after his friends abandoned the effort, and reached the top, but he slipped and was trapped between two rocks.

Taking to twitter, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that efforts were in full swing to rescue the youth.

Vijayan wrote, “Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the Indian Army at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. Air Force helicopter is ready to be deployed.”