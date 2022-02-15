Key Accused of R-Day Violence Deep Sidhu Dies in Accident

Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident on Tuesday evening.

The accident took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana. Reportedly, the actor died on the way to the hospital.

Deep Sidhu was accused in the Red Fort violence case. He was arrested by the Delhi police on February 9 last year in connection to the Republic Day violence case regarding which an FIR was filed against him in January 2021. However, he was granted bail on April 16.

Notably, he was arrested on the same day on the basis of an FIR filed by the Archeological Survey of India in connection with the Red Fort violence. Nine days later, Sidhu was granted bail in second case.

The violence took place after thousands of farmers protested on the occasion of Republic Day against the then-proposed farm laws. The tractor rally had turned violent with farm protesters breaking barricade and clashing with cops at several locations.

Hundreds of farmers also stormed Red Fort, damaged property and clashed with the policemen there. During the violence, Sidhu had conducted a Facebook live while hoisting the pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has condoled the demise of Deep Sidhu in the road accident. Channi tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans.”